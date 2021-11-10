Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,658,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.