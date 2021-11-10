Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.19.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $344.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

