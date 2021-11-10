Rocket Vault-RocketX Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $19.14 million and $3.55 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00219728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00092032 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

