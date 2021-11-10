TD Securities Increases Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Price Target to C$19.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 14,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

