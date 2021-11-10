The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The Alkaline Water updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WTER stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,325. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

