Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CTKB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

