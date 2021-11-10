Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,578. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.