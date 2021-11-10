Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,960. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clene by 9,823.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clene by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

