Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.18 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82. Tivity Health has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

