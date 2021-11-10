Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LCID. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Lucid Group stock traded down 1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 43.49. 816,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,276,035. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 9.66 and a twelve month high of 64.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 26.01.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
