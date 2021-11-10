Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LCID. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Lucid Group stock traded down 1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 43.49. 816,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,276,035. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 9.66 and a twelve month high of 64.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 26.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

