Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,451 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

