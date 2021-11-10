Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $67,319,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -342.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

