Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 500 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,556,962. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.