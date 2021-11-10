Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,483,149. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.83.

Eaton stock opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $175.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

