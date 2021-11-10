Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $39,000 Stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of OPP opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

