HM Payson & Co. Acquires 408 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

