HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,491 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.21.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

