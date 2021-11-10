HM Payson & Co. Has $314,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

