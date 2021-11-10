iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $263.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $264.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

