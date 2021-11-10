Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Holdings Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $122.42 and a twelve month high of $171.73.

