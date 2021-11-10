West Branch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 475 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 262,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NEP stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

