Black Diamond Group Limited Plans None Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:BDI traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,099. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$5.65. The company has a market cap of C$293.91 million and a P/E ratio of 40.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,411.50.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

