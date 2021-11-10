FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.0%.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,940 shares of company stock worth $527,668. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FS KKR Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of FS KKR Capital worth $21,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

