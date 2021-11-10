Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $355.81 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $245.96 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

