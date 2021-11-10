Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

