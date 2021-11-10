Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 80.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $3,790,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 387,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $5,464,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

