Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Albany International by 106,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.