Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 14.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE PRLB opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.