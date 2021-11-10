Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $31,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,768,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.