Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. 8,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,888. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.