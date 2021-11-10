Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. 8,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,888. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.