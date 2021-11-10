Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NNI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,581. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nelnet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Nelnet worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

