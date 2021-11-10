Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. U.S. Xpress Enterprises also reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on USX. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,559,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $420.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.