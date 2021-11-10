Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $181.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

