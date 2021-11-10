Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,810 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,374,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 356,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.