Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.