Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

