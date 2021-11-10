Quant (QNT) Hits One Day Volume of $194.42 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $290.04 or 0.00422865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $3.50 billion and approximately $194.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001285 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $671.73 or 0.00979365 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.