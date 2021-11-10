MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 10th

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,256. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

