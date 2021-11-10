Convex Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.36 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $29.38 or 0.00042836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $961.65 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00075136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00077587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,810.68 or 1.00323593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.18 or 0.07007244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

