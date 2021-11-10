CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.70. CarGurus shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 33,145 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at $38,689,376.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $83,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

