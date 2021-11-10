Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 99,113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

