Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 22.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,069.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 88,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

