Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 5,729 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $235.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.34 and a 200 day moving average of $207.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

