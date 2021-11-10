Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jabil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,808 shares of company stock worth $8,807,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $65.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.