Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 388,979 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.32% of Natera worth $459,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,619 shares of company stock worth $29,288,162. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 105.60% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

