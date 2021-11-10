Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cognex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,237,000 after acquiring an additional 147,091 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

