CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CTRE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,714. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

