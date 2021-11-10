TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. TTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.570 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.57 EPS.

TTEC traded down $10.70 on Wednesday, hitting $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

