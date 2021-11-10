WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Issues Earnings Results

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,738. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of WhiteHorse Finance at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

