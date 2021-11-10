Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.